Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Sun Belt Tournament

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-21, 6-13 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (18-13, 10-8 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-21, 6-13 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (18-13, 10-8 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana and Coastal Carolina play in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ record in Sun Belt play is 10-8, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Chanticleers are 6-13 against Sun Belt opponents.

Louisiana scores 76.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 78.5 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Joe Charles is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.