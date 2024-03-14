Long Beach State plays in Big West Tournament against the UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-17, 11-10 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (18-14, 10-10 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30…

UC Riverside Highlanders (16-17, 11-10 Big West) vs. Long Beach State Beach (18-14, 10-10 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and UC Riverside meet in the Big West Tournament.

The Beach are 10-10 against Big West opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. Long Beach State has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Highlanders are 11-10 in Big West play. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 39.9%.

Long Beach State is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.5 per game Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Moses averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Barrington Hargress is averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

