Little Rock plays in OVC Tournament against the Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (21-11, 14-5 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (20-11, 14-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays in the OVC Tournament against Western Illinois.

The Trojans’ record in OVC games is 14-4, and their record is 6-7 against non-conference opponents.

The Leathernecks’ record in OVC action is 14-5. Western Illinois is 8-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Little Rock scores 77.9 points, 12.7 more per game than the 65.2 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ryan Myers is averaging 13.4 points for the Leathernecks. Jesiah West is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

