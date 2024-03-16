Lilly’s 27 points help Brown beat top-seeded Princeton 90-81 in Ivy League Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points and Brown beat top-seeded Princeton 90-81 on Saturday in the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 27 points and Brown beat top-seeded Princeton 90-81 on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.

It’s the first time in the Ivy tournament, which was initiated in 2017, that a four-seed defeated a one-seed.

Brown continued its late-season roll, winning its seventh straight game and snapping the Tigers’ nine-game win streak. The Bears (13-17) lost to the Tigers (24-4) in both regular-season meetings. Princeton reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season as a 15-seed.

Brown led by 22 in the second half, but Princeton got within three with 45 seconds left. Killy then made two free throws and a steal led to a breakaway layup by AJ Lesburt. Lilly added two free throws for the final margin.

Lilly was 9-of-15 shooting and had 10 assists. Nana Owusu-Anane scored 19 points while going 8 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added 15 rebounds. Lesburt Jr. scored 15 points and Kalu Anya had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears.

Dalen Davis finished with 21 points and Matt Allocco added 20 points for Princeton. Caden Pierce had 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Brown led 44-31 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story in part by using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.