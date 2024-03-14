Liberty meets UTEP in CUSA Tournament

UTEP Miners (16-15, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Liberty Flames (18-13, 7-9 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTEP Miners (16-15, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Liberty Flames (18-13, 7-9 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -3.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on UTEP in the CUSA Tournament.

The Flames’ record in CUSA games is 7-9, and their record is 11-4 against non-conference opponents. Liberty leads the CUSA with 15.8 assists per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 4.0.

The Miners’ record in CUSA games is 7-9. UTEP is 8-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Liberty averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP scores 7.7 more points per game (73.2) than Liberty allows to opponents (65.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland is averaging 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and four assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.