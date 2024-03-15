Lendeborg’s 18 lead UAB over Wichita State 72-60 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 18 points in UAB’s 72-60 win over Wichita State on Friday night…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 18 points in UAB’s 72-60 win over Wichita State on Friday night in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Fourth-seeded UAB will play top seed South Florida in the semifinals on Saturday.

Lendeborg also contributed 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Blazers (21-11). Daniel Ortiz scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Christian Coleman shot 6 of 12 from the field and 1 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Harlond Beverly finished with 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Shockers (15-19). Wichita State also got 14 points from Xavier Bell. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

UAB carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Coleman led the way with 10 points. UAB took the lead with 6:30 remaining in the second half and did not give it up. Ortiz scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

