Le Moyne plays Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-16, 9-7 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (14-16, 9-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -3.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne plays in the NEC Tournament against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Dolphins’ record in NEC play is 9-7, and their record is 5-9 against non-conference opponents. Le Moyne averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Mike Depersia with 3.4.

The Knights are 9-7 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

Le Moyne averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Depersia is averaging 4.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

DeVante Jamison is averaging 5.9 points for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 17.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

