Lamar and the Florida A&M Rattlers host conference foe Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (15-15, 10-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (6-22, 4-13 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keith Lamar and Florida A&M host Jakobi Heady and Bethune-Cookman in SWAC action.

The Rattlers are 4-7 in home games. Florida A&M ranks second in the SWAC with 14.3 assists per game led by K’Jei Parker averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats are 10-7 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is seventh in the SWAC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. averaging 4.7.

Florida A&M averages 67.3 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 73.1 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dhashon Dyson is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals. Zion Harmon is averaging 14.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

