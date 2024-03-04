Lamar and Florida A&M host Southern

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-21, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-12, 10-5 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-21, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (16-12, 10-5 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -11; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays the Southern Jaguars after Keith Lamar scored 24 points in Florida A&M’s 75-68 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 10-2 in home games. Southern is third in the SWAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Tidjiane Dioumassi averaging 5.5.

The Rattlers are 4-12 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks second in the SWAC with 14.5 assists per game led by K’Jei Parker averaging 2.8.

Southern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 68.1 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 69.9 Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Davis is averaging 12.3 points for the Jaguars. Dreshawn Allen is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

Lamar is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

