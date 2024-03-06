Lafayette Leopards play in Patriot League Tournament against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-17, 9-9 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-20, 10-8 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-17, 9-9 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-20, 10-8 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Lehigh in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Leopards’ record in Patriot League play is 10-8, and their record is 1-12 in non-conference play. Lafayette averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mountain Hawks are 9-9 against Patriot League teams. Lehigh is 5-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Lafayette is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Hines is averaging 9.8 points for the Leopards. Eric Sondberg is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 15.1 points for the Mountain Hawks. Dominic Parolin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

