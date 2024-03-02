Knight’s 19 help Lamar defeat Northwestern State 82-77 in OT

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — BB Knight scored 19 points and Lamar beat Northwestern State 82-77 in overtime on Saturday night.…

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — BB Knight scored 19 points and Lamar beat Northwestern State 82-77 in overtime on Saturday night.

Knight’s 3-pointer with six seconds left in regulation tied it and the Cardinals went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final minute of overtime to seal it.

Knight was 5 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Cardinals (16-13, 10-6 Southland Conference). Chris Pryor scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds and seven assists. Adam Hamilton shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Justin Wilson led the way for the Demons (9-20, 7-9) with 24 points, six rebounds and three steals. Braelon Bush added 18 points, five assists and two steals for Northwestern State. Chase Forte also had 10 points, six assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

