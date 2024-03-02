King leads Richmond against VCU after 27-point performance

VCU Rams (19-9, 11-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (21-7, 13-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (19-9, 11-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (21-7, 13-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -3; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the VCU Rams after Jordan King scored 27 points in Richmond’s 80-64 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders have gone 13-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.6 assists per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 4.0.

The Rams are 11-4 against A-10 opponents.

Richmond makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). VCU averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Richmond allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Spiders. Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.