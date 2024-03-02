Live Radio
King has 27, Richmond knocks off VCU 79-76

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 9:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jordan King’s 27 points helped Richmond defeat VCU 79-76 on Saturday night.

King was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Spiders (22-7, 14-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Delonnie Hunt scored 16 points and added three steals. Neal Quinn finished 6 of 9 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Rams (19-10, 11-5) were led in scoring by Max Shulga, who finished with 19 points. VCU also got 13 points, six rebounds and four assists from Zeb Jackson. In addition, Toibu Lawal finished with 13 points and two steals.

Richmond used a 12-0 second-half run come back from a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 49-44 with 11:22 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

Richmond next plays Wednesday against Saint Joseph’s (PA) at home, and VCU will host Duquesne on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

