Kennesaw State Owls and Jacksonville Dolphins square off in ASUN Tournament

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-16, 5-11 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-15, 6-10 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-16, 5-11 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (15-15, 6-10 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls play in the ASUN Tournament against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls are 6-10 against ASUN opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN with 15.6 fast break points.

The Dolphins’ record in ASUN play is 5-11. Jacksonville is 8-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kennesaw State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Burden is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 79.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.