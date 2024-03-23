Kansas and Gonzaga play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-7, 15-3 WCC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (23-10, 10-9 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-7, 15-3 WCC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (23-10, 10-9 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kansas and No. 18 Gonzaga meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 games is 10-9, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference games. Kansas leads the Big 12 with 19.0 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 15-3 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 16.7 assists. Ryan Nembhard paces the Bulldogs with 6.8.

Kansas averages 75.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.8 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 18.3 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Hunter Dickinson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Graham Ike is averaging 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.