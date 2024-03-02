Joshua leads Alcorn State against Prairie View A&M after 21-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (10-17, 9-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-18, 5-10 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Alcorn State Braves (10-17, 9-5 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-18, 5-10 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Byron Joshua scored 21 points in Alcorn State’s 87-73 overtime victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Panthers are 5-4 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 9-5 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is fifth in the SWAC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 9.5.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 5.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 70.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 75.8 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Hopkins is averaging 14.3 points for the Panthers. Brian Myles is averaging 15.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 12.2 points. Kendall is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

