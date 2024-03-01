Live Radio
Jones scores 30, Weber State takes down Northern Colorado 85-81 in OT

The Associated Press

March 1, 2024, 12:25 AM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones’ tied a career-high 30 points and grabbed a career-high 23 rebounds and Weber State beat Northern Colorado 85-81 in overtime on Thursday.

Jones — who scored 30 points for the third time in his career — added nine assists, and three steals for the Wildcats (19-10, 10-6 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 16 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Blaise Threatt was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Bears (17-12, 10-6) were led by Jaron Rillie, who recorded 23 points and two steals. Saint Thomas added 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Northern Colorado. In addition, Brock Wisne finished with 15 points.

Both teams play Saturday. Weber State hosts Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado plays Idaho State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

