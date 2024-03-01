Jones leads Eastern Washington against Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (13-16, 8-8 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (19-10, 13-3 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (13-16, 8-8 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (19-10, 13-3 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Casey Jones scored 30 points in Eastern Washington’s 89-79 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Eagles have gone 10-1 at home. Eastern Washington has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 8-8 in conference play. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Eastern Washington makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Montana State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). Montana State averages 73.2 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 73.8 Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis Magnuson is averaging 2.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Eagles. Cedric Coward is averaging 15 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Eddie Turner III is averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.