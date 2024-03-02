Jones has 21 in Weber State’s 85-58 victory over Northern Arizona

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 21 points as Weber State beat Northern Arizona 85-58 on Saturday night. Jones…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 21 points as Weber State beat Northern Arizona 85-58 on Saturday night.

Jones also added 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Viljami Vartiainen shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Trenton McLaughlin led the way for the Lumberjacks (14-17, 7-10) with 13 points. Jayden Jackson added 10 points and seven rebounds for Northern Arizona. In addition, Diego Campisano finished with nine points.

