Johnson leads No. 17 South Carolina against No. 4 Tennessee after 25-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (23-6, 13-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Volunteers (23-6, 13-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 South Carolina faces the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 25 points in South Carolina’s 82-76 win over the Florida Gators.

The Gamecocks have gone 14-2 at home. South Carolina scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Volunteers are 13-3 in SEC play. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.9.

South Carolina scores 72.1 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 67.4 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 14.2 points for the Gamecocks. Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 20.6 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

