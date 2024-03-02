Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jimerson scores 30 as…

Jimerson scores 30 as Saint Louis holds off Rhode Island 94-91

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 30 points and Saint Louis held off Rhode Island 94-91 on Saturday night.

Jimerson added three steals for the Billikens (11-18, 4-12 Atlantic 10 Conference). Larry Hughes Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 17. Sincere Parker had 16 points and went 7 of 11 from the field.

David Green led the way for the Rams (11-18, 5-11) with 21 points. Luis Kortright added 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jaden House had 14 points. The Rams have lost six in a row.

Jimerson scored 21 points in the second half for the Billikens, who led 40-39 at intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up