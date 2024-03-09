Jenkins scores 23, St. John’s knocks off Georgetown 86-78

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 23 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 86-78 on Saturday. Jenkins added seven…

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniss Jenkins scored 23 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 86-78 on Saturday.

Jenkins added seven assists for the Red Storm (19-12, 11-9 Big East Conference). RJ Luis added 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had three steals. Chris Ledlum went 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Epps led the way for the Hoyas (9-22, 2-18) with 23 points and six steals. Jay Heath added 14 points for Georgetown. Drew Fielder also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

