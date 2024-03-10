James Madison Dukes and Texas State Bobcats meet in Sun Belt Tournament

Texas State Bobcats (17-17, 10-11 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (29-3, 17-3 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (17-17, 10-11 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (29-3, 17-3 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -11.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison and Texas State square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Dukes’ record in Sun Belt play is 17-3, and their record is 12-0 in non-conference games. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 5.8.

The Bobcats are 10-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

James Madison averages 84.5 points, 14.5 more per game than the 70.0 Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Freidel averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 43.3% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

