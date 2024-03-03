Jackson State visits Myles and Prairie View A&M

Jackson State Tigers (12-16, 8-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-19, 5-11 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (12-16, 8-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-19, 5-11 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Brian Myles scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 73-65 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Panthers have gone 5-5 in home games. Prairie View A&M is sixth in the SWAC scoring 69.8 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The Tigers are 8-7 against conference opponents.

Prairie View A&M’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.0 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has given up to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McGaskey is averaging 3.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 18.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.