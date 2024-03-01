Jackson State visits Henry and Texas Southern

Jackson State Tigers (12-15, 8-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-14, 10-5 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (12-15, 8-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-14, 10-5 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Jackson State Tigers after PJ Henry scored 25 points in Texas Southern’s 77-70 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 5-3 in home games. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Kenny Hunter paces the Texas Southern Tigers with 4.3 boards.

The Jackson State Tigers are 8-6 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Chase Adams averaging 4.5.

Texas Southern averages 68.5 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 75.6 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 70.8 points per game, 0.3 more than the 70.5 Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Texas Southern Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Ken Evans is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.