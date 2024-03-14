Iowa State plays Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament

Kansas State Wildcats (19-13, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (24-7, 13-5 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7…

Kansas State Wildcats (19-13, 9-10 Big 12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (24-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Iowa State and Kansas State play in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cyclones have gone 13-5 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Iowa State ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 15.7 assists per game led by Tamin Lipsey averaging 4.9.

The Wildcats are 9-10 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by David N’Guessan averaging 2.8.

Iowa State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games.

Tylor Perry is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.