Iowa State Cyclones square off against the Washington State Cougars in second round

Washington State Cougars (25-9, 15-7 Pac-12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (28-7, 16-5 Big 12)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -8; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State takes on No. 25 Washington State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 16-5, and their record is 12-2 in non-conference games. Iowa State has a 24-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 15-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Iowa State averages 75.7 points, 9.0 more per game than the 66.7 Washington State gives up. Washington State scores 12.7 more points per game (74.1) than Iowa State allows (61.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

