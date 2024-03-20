Iowa State Cyclones and South Dakota State Jackrabbits meet in the first round of NCAA Tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-12, 15-4 Summit League) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (27-7, 16-5 Big 12) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:35…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-12, 15-4 Summit League) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (27-7, 16-5 Big 12)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -16.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State and South Dakota State meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 play is 16-5, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Iowa State scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 15-4 in Summit League play. South Dakota State ranks seventh in the Summit League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by William Kyle III averaging 2.2.

Iowa State scores 75.6 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 70.8 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Zeke Mayo is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

