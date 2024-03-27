Iowa State Cyclones and Illinois Fighting Illini meet in Sweet 16

Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 16-5 Big 12) Boston; Thursday, 10:09 p.m. EDT…

Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 16-5 Big 12)

Boston; Thursday, 10:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State and No. 10 Illinois play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Cyclones are 16-5 against Big 12 opponents and 13-2 in non-conference play. Iowa State is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 75.5 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are 17-6 against Big Ten teams. Illinois ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Iowa State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois scores 23.3 more points per game (84.6) than Iowa State allows to opponents (61.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.