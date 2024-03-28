Iowa State Cyclones and Illinois Fighting Illini meet in Sweet 16

Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 16-5 Big 12) Boston; Thursday, 10:09 p.m. EDT…

Illinois Fighting Illini (28-8, 17-6 Big Ten) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (29-7, 16-5 Big 12)

Boston; Thursday, 10:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State takes on No. 10 Illinois in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 16-5, and their record is 13-2 against non-conference opponents. Iowa State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 28-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fighting Illini’s record in Big Ten games is 17-6. Illinois ranks eighth in college basketball with 41.0 rebounds per game. Quincy Guerrier leads the Fighting Illini with 6.2.

Iowa State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Illinois averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Iowa State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.