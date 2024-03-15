Iowa State Cyclones and Baylor Bears play in Big 12 Tournament

Baylor Bears (23-9, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (25-7, 14-5 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (23-9, 12-7 Big 12) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (25-7, 14-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -1.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Iowa State faces No. 14 Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cyclones’ record in Big 12 games is 14-5, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Iowa State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Bears are 12-7 in Big 12 play. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

Iowa State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 19.2 more points per game (81.1) than Iowa State allows (61.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.5 points for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.6 points for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.