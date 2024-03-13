Iowa plays in Big Ten Tournament against the Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Ohio State Buckeyes (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten play is 10-10, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Iowa ranks seventh in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Payton Sandfort paces the Hawkeyes with 6.5 boards.

The Buckeyes’ record in Big Ten play is 9-11. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Iowa scores 83.1 points, 14.1 more per game than the 69.0 Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 74.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 78.6 Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandfort is averaging 16.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.