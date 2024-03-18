Iowa meets Kansas State in NIT

Kansas State Wildcats (19-14, 9-11 Big 12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-14, 10-11 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (19-14, 9-11 Big 12) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-14, 10-11 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces Kansas State in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Hawkeyes’ record in Big Ten play is 10-11, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Iowa is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 9-11 in Big 12 play. Kansas State averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Iowa averages 82.9 points, 12.4 more per game than the 70.5 Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort is scoring 16.3 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Tylor Perry is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.5 points and 4.3 assists. Arthur Kaluma is shooting 40.5% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

