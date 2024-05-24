DC police search for puppy stolen in Northeast

D.C. police are asking for the public's help finding a dog that they believe was stolen from its owner in Northeast on Thursday.

Police said Bruno, a German Shepherd and Pitbull mix, was taken from the 1600 block of Gales Street Northeast around 4:10 p.m.

The 10-month-old dog was last seen wearing an American flag bandana, according to a news release from the department.

Officers have shared a picture of the dog and the suspect accused of taking him across their social media accounts. They ask anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts to contact the Metropolitan Police Department with tips.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

