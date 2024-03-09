Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Iona wins 68-54 over Siena

Iona wins 68-54 over Siena

The Associated Press

March 9, 2024, 3:41 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Idan Tretout had 19 points in Iona’s 68-54 win over Siena on Saturday.

Tretout went 8 of 19 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Gaels (15-16, 10-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Quigley scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Joel Brown and Jean Aranguren both added 10 points.

Michael Eley led the Saints (4-27, 3-17) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Giovanni Emejuru added 11 points for Siena. The Saints prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

