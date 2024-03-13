Iona wins 60-57 against Manhattan in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Idan Tretout had 24 points in Iona’s 60-57 opening-round victory against Manhattan on Tuesday in…

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Idan Tretout had 24 points in Iona’s 60-57 opening-round victory against Manhattan on Tuesday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Iona, the seventh seed, advances to play No. 2-seed Fairfield on Wednesday.

Tretout went 9 of 17 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Gaels (16-16). Jeremiah Quigley added 17 points while going 4 of 9 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Wheza Panzo went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

The 10th-seeded Jaspers (7-23) were led by Jaden Winston, who recorded 17 points and four assists. Shaquil Bender added 13 points for Manhattan. Seydou Traore also recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Iona used a 10-0 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit for a 41-34 advantage with 15:48 left in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

