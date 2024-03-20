Indiana State, SMU square off in NIT

SMU Mustangs (20-12, 11-8 AAC) at Indiana State Sycamores (28-6, 19-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

SMU Mustangs (20-12, 11-8 AAC) at Indiana State Sycamores (28-6, 19-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and SMU play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sycamores have gone 19-4 against MVC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Indiana State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs are 11-8 against AAC teams. SMU is sixth in the AAC scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Zhuric Phelps averaging 6.8.

Indiana State averages 84.4 points, 16.6 more per game than the 67.8 SMU allows. SMU averages 76.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the 72.0 Indiana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is averaging 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Samuell Williamson is averaging 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mustangs. Ricardo Wright is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

