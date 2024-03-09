Indiana State plays Northern Iowa in MVC Tournament

Northern Iowa Panthers (19-13, 13-8 MVC) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (27-5, 18-3 MVC) St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northern Iowa Panthers (19-13, 13-8 MVC) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (27-5, 18-3 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -7.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Northern Iowa in the MVC Tournament.

The Sycamores are 18-3 against MVC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Indiana State averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Julian Larry with 4.6.

The Panthers are 13-8 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Heise averaging 5.5.

Indiana State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Northern Iowa has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Heise is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.