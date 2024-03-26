Indiana State, Cincinnati square off in NIT

Cincinnati Bearcats (22-14, 9-12 Big 12) at Indiana State Sycamores (30-6, 19-4 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Cincinnati Bearcats (22-14, 9-12 Big 12) at Indiana State Sycamores (30-6, 19-4 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and Cincinnati meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sycamores’ record in MVC play is 19-4, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents. Indiana State ranks ninth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Bearcats’ record in Big 12 action is 9-12. Cincinnati is the Big 12 leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 7.6.

Indiana State averages 84.6 points, 16.9 more per game than the 67.7 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 74.6 points per game, 2.3 more than the 72.3 Indiana State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

