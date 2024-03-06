Incarnate Word visits Clark and Texas A&M-CC

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-22, 3-14 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-10, 13-4 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-22, 3-14 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-10, 13-4 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -14; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays Incarnate Word after Garry Clark scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 73-60 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Islanders are 12-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Clark averaging 3.0.

The Cardinals have gone 3-14 against Southland opponents.

Texas A&M-CC averages 75.8 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 78.8 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 13.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Islanders. Dayne Prim is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

