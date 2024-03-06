Illinois State plays in MVC Tournament against the Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (15-16, 6-14 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (15-16, 9-11 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (15-16, 6-14 MVC) vs. Illinois State Redbirds (15-16, 9-11 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State squares off against Evansville in the MVC Tournament.

The Redbirds’ record in MVC games is 9-11, and their record is 6-5 against non-conference opponents. Illinois State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Purple Aces are 6-14 against MVC opponents. Evansville is sixth in the MVC scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Illinois State averages 66.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 74.1 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is scoring 12.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

Ben Humrichous is averaging 15.2 points for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 10.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

