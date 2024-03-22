Illinois Fighting Illini and Duquesne Dukes meet in NCAA Tournament second round

Duquesne Dukes (25-11, 14-8 A-10) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (27-8, 17-6 Big Ten) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Duquesne Dukes (25-11, 14-8 A-10) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (27-8, 17-6 Big Ten)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -10; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Illinois and Duquesne meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Fighting Illini are 17-6 against Big Ten opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Illinois scores 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Dukes’ record in A-10 action is 14-8. Duquesne scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Illinois makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Duquesne averages 70.8 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 73.7 Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 26.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

Jimmy Clark III is averaging 15 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Dukes. Dae Dae Grant is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 87.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

