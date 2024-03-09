Idaho plays Sacramento State in Big Sky Tournament

Sacramento State Hornets (8-23, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (11-20, 5-13 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Sacramento State Hornets (8-23, 4-14 Big Sky) vs. Idaho Vandals (11-20, 5-13 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Sacramento State.

The Vandals’ record in Big Sky games is 5-13, and their record is 6-7 in non-conference games. Idaho is 4-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 4-14 in Big Sky play. Sacramento State leads the Big Sky with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 2.8.

Idaho scores 67.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 70.5 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 66.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 71.2 Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Minnis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Quinn Denker is averaging 12.4 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Powell is shooting 49.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

