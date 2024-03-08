Hubbard and Mississippi State host No. 17 South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-6, 12-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-11, 8-9 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-6, 12-5 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-11, 8-9 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts No. 17 South Carolina after Josh Hubbard scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 75-69 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-3 at home. Mississippi State ranks eighth in the SEC with 14.4 assists per game led by Dashawn Davis averaging 2.9.

The Gamecocks are 12-5 in SEC play. South Carolina averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Mississippi State makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). South Carolina has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 6.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Hubbard is averaging 19.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for the Gamecocks. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

