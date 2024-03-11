Georgetown upsets No. 21 Creighton 55-46 and will face No. 9 UConn for the Big East title

The Hoyas have won six games in a row, earning the program's first trip to the conference championship game and strengthening their case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kelsey Ransom scored 14 points to lead sixth-seeded Georgetown to a 55-46 upset of No. 21 Creighton in the Big East Tournament semifinals Sunday on what would have been coach Tasha Butts’ 42nd birthday.

Alex Cowan added 12 points for the Hoyas (22-10), who have won six games in a row to earn the program’s first trip to the conference championship game and strengthened their case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The team learned after the game the significance of the date. Butts, who was hired to coach the Hoyas in April, died of breast cancer in October. The Hoyas have been led by interim coach Darnell Haney since then.

“What I know is true is how important and impactful Coach Tasha was for us in the spring and in our fall practices and how clear it was that our next step was just to get back in the gym and work as hard as we could in her honor,” said forward Graceann Bennett, who had eight points and 11 rebounds. “It’s how she started the program, the foundation that she set, and it became our responsibility to do it moving forward and do it out of love for her, for each other and love and respect for the game.”

Morgan Maly had 14 points but hit just five of her 15 shots for the No. 2 seed Bluejays (25-5), who saw their four-game win streak snapped.

Georgetown led by three points at halftime, then scored the first 10 points of the third quarter and never trailed in the second half.

Ariel Jenkins followed up a missed layup from Grace Bennet for a putback and a foul shot to give the Hoyas their first double-digit lead at 33-23 lead, and a 3-pointer from Cowen pushed the advantage to 13 and forced a Creighton timeout.

Creighton went scoreless for five minutes of the third quarter before a pair of free throws from McKayla Miller.

The Hoyas led by eight points, 41-33 heading into he fourth quarter and were able to keep the Bluejays at arm’s-length over the final 10 minutes.

The Hoyas will face No. 9 and top-seeded UConn in Monday’s championship game. The Huskies beat Marquette 58-29 in Sunday’s other semifinal.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas won the game but lost post Brianna Scott to an apparent knee injury with 1:13 left. Scott was chasing a tipped ball over half court when her knee appeared to give out from underneath her. She lay on the floor for several minutes before being helped to the locker room.

Creighton: The Bluejays have reached the semifinals of the Big East Tournament eight times but have made it to the championship game just once, in 2017.

