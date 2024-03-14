Howard’s 20 points lead Western Kentucky past New Mexico State 89-69 in C-USA quarterfinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Rodney Howard helped lead third-seeded Western Kentucky over sixth-seeded New Mexico State on Thursday night with…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Rodney Howard helped lead third-seeded Western Kentucky over sixth-seeded New Mexico State on Thursday night with 20 points off of the bench in an 89-69 victory in the Conference USA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers advance to face seventh-seeded Middle Tennessee State, which upset the No. 2 seed, Louisiana Tech, 70-67, in Friday’s semifinals.

Howard also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Hilltoppers (20-11). Dontaie Allen scored 13 points, going 5 of 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range). Enoch Kalambay had 12 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

The Aggies (13-19) were led in scoring by Christian Cook, who finished with 20 points. Tanahj Pettway added 16 points and eight rebounds for New Mexico State. Kaosi Ezeagu also put up 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 8:55 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Howard led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 40-29 at the break. Western Kentucky outscored New Mexico State by nine points over the final half, while Howard led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.