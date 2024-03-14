Howard takes on Morgan State in MEAC Tournament

Morgan State Bears (11-19, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (15-16, 9-5 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Morgan State Bears (11-19, 7-7 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (15-16, 9-5 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Morgan State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bison are 9-5 against MEAC opponents and 6-11 in non-conference play. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 3.0.

The Bears are 7-7 against MEAC teams. Morgan State is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Howard is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 72.9 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 74.9 Howard gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Dockery averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Harris is averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.