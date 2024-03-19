Howard Bison and Wagner Seahawks play in the First 4

Wagner Seahawks (16-15, 10-9 NEC) vs. Howard Bison (18-16, 12-5 MEAC) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (16-15, 10-9 NEC) vs. Howard Bison (18-16, 12-5 MEAC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Wagner meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Bison’s record in MEAC games is 12-5, and their record is 6-11 against non-conference opponents. Howard is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 10-9 in NEC play. Wagner is fifth in the NEC with 12.8 assists per game led by Javier Esquerra Trelles averaging 4.3.

Howard averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Wagner allows. Wagner’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Howard has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is shooting 55.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Seahawks. Julian Brown is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.