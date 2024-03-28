Houston Cougars and Duke Blue Devils play in Sweet 16

Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 15-6 ACC) vs. Houston Cougars (32-4, 17-4 Big 12) Dallas; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Duke Blue Devils (26-8, 15-6 ACC) vs. Houston Cougars (32-4, 17-4 Big 12)

Dallas; Friday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston and No. 13 Duke square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Cougars are 17-4 against Big 12 opponents and 15-0 in non-conference play. Houston is the Big 12 leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.6.

The Blue Devils are 15-6 in ACC play. Duke is the top team in the ACC with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Filipowski averaging 9.6.

Houston averages 74.1 points, 7.6 more per game than the 66.5 Duke gives up. Duke averages 22.1 more points per game (79.8) than Houston allows (57.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Sharp is shooting 37.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Filipowski is averaging 16.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

