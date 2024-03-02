Live Radio
House’s 23 lead Drexel over Northeastern 73-59

The Associated Press

March 2, 2024, 6:55 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke House scored 23 points as Drexel beat Northeastern 73-59 on Saturday night.

House was 8 of 14 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Dragons (20-11, 13-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Lucas Monroe added 18 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor, and he also had nine rebounds. Yame Butler had 13 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Chris Doherty led the Huskies (12-19, 7-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Northeastern also got 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Masai Troutman. In addition, Harold Woods had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

